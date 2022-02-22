CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Fury says heavyweight title…

Fury says heavyweight title defense vs. Whyte on April 23

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte will take place on April 23, the WBC champion said Tuesday while announcing a social-media blackout until after the all-British fight.

Details of the fight haven’t been announced by either boxer’s promoter.

However, Fury took to Twitter to reveal the date of the bout, hours after saying Whyte had signed a contract.

Accompanying the announcement by Fury was a video in which he said he was “out of bounds until May.”

“Gonna go into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world that he needs,” Fury said. “I’ll never underestimate anybody in my life, and I’ll give this man all the respect he deserves.”

The fight is set to be held in Britain.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) hasn’t fought since his dramatic 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in October, which completed their entertaining trilogy.

After months of drawn-out negotiations, Frank Warren, Fury’s U.K. promoter, won a purse bid for the bout at just over $41 million. That’s the richest purse bid in boxing history.

Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s belt and is getting his first world title shot.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up