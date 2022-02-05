From 3-0 down, Cameroon wins 3rd-place match on penalties

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon produced an epic fightback from 3-0 down to finish at 3-3 before winning the third-place…

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon produced an epic fightback from 3-0 down to finish at 3-3 before winning the third-place match against Burkina Faso in a 5-3 penalty shootout at the African Cup of Nations on Saturday.

It won’t erase the host team’s disappointment at missing out on the final but it meant Cameroon at least ended its tournament with a win.

That outcome seemed far-fetched when Burkina Faso went 3-0 up in the 49th minute with a header by Djibril Ouattara.

Tournament leading scorer Vincent Aboubakar came on as a second-half substitute to turn things around for Cameroon.

Stéphane Bahoken pulled the first goal back for Cameroon and Aboubakar scored in the 85th and 87th minutes, helped by two errors by Burkina Faso goalkeeper Farid Ouédraogo, to send the game to penalties.

Blati Touré had the only miss in the shootout, when Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana saved down low with his left hand to make up for his own blunder and own-goal in normal time.

The penalty miss allowed Ambroise Oyongo to step up and win the shootout for Cameroon and at least soften the pain of losing in a shootout to Egypt in the semifinals.

