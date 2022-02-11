OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Sports » Friday's Speedskating Results

Friday’s Speedskating Results

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 5:03 AM

Friday

Men

10000m

1. Nils van der Poel, Sweden, 12:30.74.

2. Patrick Roest, Netherlands, 12:44.59.

3. Davide Ghiotto, Italy, 12:45.98.

4. Jorrit Bergsma, Netherlands, 12:48.94.

5. Alexander Rumyantsev, ROC, 12:51.33.

6. Graeme Fish, Canada, 12:58.80.

7. Patrick Beckert, Germany, 13:01.23.

8. Ted-Jan Bloemen, Canada, 13:01.39.

9. Michele Malfatti, Italy, 13:01.42.

10. Bart Swings, Belgium, 13:02.43.

11. Ryosuke Tsuchiya, Japan, 13:02.49.

12. Peter Michael, New Zealand, 13:33.53.

