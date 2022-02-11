Friday’s Speedskating Results

Friday
Men
10000m
1. Nils van der Poel, Sweden, 12:30.74.
2. Patrick Roest, Netherlands, 12:44.59.
3. Davide Ghiotto, Italy, 12:45.98.
4. Jorrit Bergsma, Netherlands, 12:48.94.
5. Alexander Rumyantsev, ROC, 12:51.33.
6. Graeme Fish, Canada, 12:58.80.
7. Patrick Beckert, Germany, 13:01.23.
8. Ted-Jan Bloemen, Canada, 13:01.39.
9. Michele Malfatti, Italy, 13:01.42.
10. Bart Swings, Belgium, 13:02.43.
11. Ryosuke Tsuchiya, Japan, 13:02.49.
12. Peter Michael, New Zealand, 13:33.53.
