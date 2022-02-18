GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Salem Hills 64, Spanish Fork 49 Viewmont 53, Box Elder 49 Wasatch 48, Maple Mountain 36 Woods…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Salem Hills 64, Spanish Fork 49

Viewmont 53, Box Elder 49

Wasatch 48, Maple Mountain 36

Woods Cross 36, Bonneville 27

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

First Round=

Dixie 39, Pine View 35

Green Canyon 66, Crimson Cliffs 20

Hurricane 38, Cedar City 31

Mountain Crest 77, Bear River 58

Snow Canyon 65, Logan 25

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Morgan 80, South Summit 61

Richfield 55, Ogden 45

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Draper APA 55, Parowan 42

Kanab 73, St. Joseph 23

North Summit 61, Enterprise 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

