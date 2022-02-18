GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Salem Hills 64, Spanish Fork 49
Viewmont 53, Box Elder 49
Wasatch 48, Maple Mountain 36
Woods Cross 36, Bonneville 27
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
First Round=
Dixie 39, Pine View 35
Green Canyon 66, Crimson Cliffs 20
Hurricane 38, Cedar City 31
Mountain Crest 77, Bear River 58
Snow Canyon 65, Logan 25
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Morgan 80, South Summit 61
Richfield 55, Ogden 45
Class 2A=
Second Round=
Draper APA 55, Parowan 42
Kanab 73, St. Joseph 23
North Summit 61, Enterprise 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.