Fox takes 6-shot lead into final round at Ras Al Khaimah

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:12 AM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ryan Fox will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic as he goes in search of his first win on the European tour.

The 211th-ranked New Zealander shot 7-under 65 in the third round on Saturday for a 54-hole total of 19-under 197.

Pablo Larrazabal (68), Adri Arnaus (66), Adrian Meronk (64) and Scott Jamieson (65) are tied for second place at Al Hamra Golf Club, the latest stop on the tour’s “Desert Swing.”

“My head’s in a pretty good place — ask me that on the first tee tomorrow and I might have a slightly different answer,” Fox said.

“I’ve put myself exactly where I want to be and it’s all on me tomorrow. Someone’s going to have to go something really low or I’m going to have to play poorly, so hopefully I can keep playing how I’ve played in the past few days and put it out of reach.”

