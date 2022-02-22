CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Forward Dom Dwyer signs…

Forward Dom Dwyer signs 2-year deal with Atlanta of MLS

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Dom Dwyer agreed to a two-year contract with Atlanta of Major League Soccer on Tuesday, a deal that includes team options for 2024 and ’25.

The 31-year-old forward spent last year with Toronto following four seasons with Orlando’s MLS team. He played for Kansas City from 2012-17.

Dwyer has 81 goals in 209 regular-season games plus two in nine playoff matches.

Born in England, Dwyer became an American citizen and scored twice in four international appearances for the U.S. in 2017.

Dwyer married Sydney Leroux, a forward on the U.S. women’s team, in 2015. She joined the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League in 2017. Last August, Leroux announced they were ending their marriage.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up