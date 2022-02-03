Former minor league baseball head Mike Moore dies at 80

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Moore, the former president of the National Association Professional Baseball Leagues, died Thursday affer…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Moore, the former president of the National Association Professional Baseball Leagues, died Thursday affer a lengthy illness. He was 80.

Moore died at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida, Major League Baseball said.

A native of Columbus, Indiana, Moore was general manager and part owner of Cincinnati’s Tampa farm team from 1971-88.

He joined the NAPBL, the minor league governing body, as chief administrative officer in 1988 after Sal Artiaga took over as president following the death of Johnny Johnson. Moore was elected to follow Artiaga as president in December 1991.

Moore served until 2008, a period of significant attendance growth. He was replaced by Pat O’Conner, who served as the final minor league president. MLB took over operation of the minors following the 2020 season.

Moore is survived by his wife Barbara; children, Misann, Chad, Lisa and Mark; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Charlie.

