Flames acquire Tyler Toffoli in deal with Canadiens

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for two players…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for two players and two draft picks.

Toffoli has nine goals and 17 assists in 37 games this season. The 29-year-old Toronto native has appeared in 614 career NHL games with Montreal, Los Angeles and Vancouver, recording 182 goals and 188 assists. He won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014. The trade reunites Toffoli with Flames head coach Darryl Sutter, who also was his head coach on that Cup-winning team in Los Angeles.

Montreal receives forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft and a fifth-round selection next year.

Pitlick, 30, has two assists in 25 games this season with Calgary. He has appeared in 311 career games with Edmonton, Dallas, Philadelphia, Arizona and the Flames, registering 47 goals and 39 assists.

Heineman, 20, was a 2020 second-round pick of the Florida Panthers. He has 11 goals and five assists in 36 games with Swedish club Leksands IF.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.