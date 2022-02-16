Firmino, Salah give Liverpool 2-0 win at Inter Milan in CL

MILAN (AP) — Two shots on target. Two goals. Both from Liverpool. After 75 minutes of caution — even tedium…

MILAN (AP) —

Two shots on target. Two goals. Both from Liverpool.

After 75 minutes of caution — even tedium — the quality and pressure from six-time European champion Liverpool eventually led to a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

Roberto Firmino drifted in near the far post to glance in a header from Andy Robertson. A set piece also produced the second goal in the 83rd minute after Virgil van Dijk nodded down from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick and Mohamed Salah was primed unmarked centrally to shoot low into the net.

The late goals give Liverpool a crucial cushion to take back to Anfield for the second leg next month. Inter Milan didn’t manage a single shot on target in the 90 minutes and now faces missing out on a first quarterfinal appearance since 2011 in European football’s elite competition.

The night’s other first leg produced a far tighter result with Bayern Munich needing a goal from Kingsley Coman in the 90th minute to recover a 1-1 draw at Salzburg.

