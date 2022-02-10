FIFA approves Ademola Lookman nationality switch to Nigeria

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has approved Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman changing his nationality to represent Nigeria instead of England,…

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has approved Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman changing his nationality to represent Nigeria instead of England, world soccer’s governing body said Thursday.

Lookman, who is on loan at Leicester from Leipzig, was part of England’s title win at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup.

The 24-year-old London native, who was born to Nigerian parents, has not played for England’s senior team.

