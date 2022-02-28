CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 46 27 12 6 1 61 167 137
Newfoundland 41 25 13 3 0 53 146 114
Trois-Rivieres 42 23 15 3 1 50 154 140
Worcester 46 22 20 3 1 48 161 160
Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169
Adirondack 44 17 25 2 0 36 128 168

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 49 30 15 2 2 64 144 119
Florida 53 30 15 4 4 68 181 140
Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128
Orlando 49 25 21 3 0 53 136 155
Greenville 46 17 22 4 3 41 130 141
Norfolk 49 18 27 2 2 40 128 179
South Carolina 51 17 28 6 0 40 126 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 48 33 12 1 2 69 179 133
Wheeling 49 29 19 1 0 59 175 157
Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157
Fort Wayne 50 25 19 5 1 56 175 158
Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189
Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177
Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 53 31 19 2 1 65 180 167
Idaho 53 29 21 2 1 61 161 134
Rapid City 54 27 20 4 3 61 172 173
Tulsa 51 25 23 1 2 53 149 161
Wichita 53 23 23 7 0 53 157 175
Kansas City 53 25 25 2 1 53 159 176
Allen 50 21 22 6 1 49 161 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Allen 2

Greenville 5, Orlando 0

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Kansas City 2, Utah 0

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Reading 5, Toledo 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up