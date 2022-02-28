All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|46
|27
|12
|6
|1
|61
|167
|137
|Newfoundland
|41
|25
|13
|3
|0
|53
|146
|114
|Trois-Rivieres
|42
|23
|15
|3
|1
|50
|154
|140
|Worcester
|46
|22
|20
|3
|1
|48
|161
|160
|Maine
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|151
|169
|Adirondack
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|128
|168
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|49
|30
|15
|2
|2
|64
|144
|119
|Florida
|53
|30
|15
|4
|4
|68
|181
|140
|Atlanta
|51
|30
|17
|3
|1
|64
|153
|128
|Orlando
|49
|25
|21
|3
|0
|53
|136
|155
|Greenville
|46
|17
|22
|4
|3
|41
|130
|141
|Norfolk
|49
|18
|27
|2
|2
|40
|128
|179
|South Carolina
|51
|17
|28
|6
|0
|40
|126
|174
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|48
|33
|12
|1
|2
|69
|179
|133
|Wheeling
|49
|29
|19
|1
|0
|59
|175
|157
|Cincinnati
|51
|28
|20
|3
|0
|59
|178
|157
|Fort Wayne
|50
|25
|19
|5
|1
|56
|175
|158
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|6
|1
|53
|167
|189
|Kalamazoo
|49
|24
|25
|0
|0
|48
|154
|177
|Indy
|51
|21
|25
|2
|3
|47
|156
|171
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|53
|31
|19
|2
|1
|65
|180
|167
|Idaho
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|161
|134
|Rapid City
|54
|27
|20
|4
|3
|61
|172
|173
|Tulsa
|51
|25
|23
|1
|2
|53
|149
|161
|Wichita
|53
|23
|23
|7
|0
|53
|157
|175
|Kansas City
|53
|25
|25
|2
|1
|53
|159
|176
|Allen
|50
|21
|22
|6
|1
|49
|161
|176
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Allen 2
Greenville 5, Orlando 0
Florida 3, South Carolina 1
Kansas City 2, Utah 0
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2
Reading 5, Toledo 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
