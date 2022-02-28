All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 46 27 12 6…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 46 27 12 6 1 61 167 137 Newfoundland 41 25 13 3 0 53 146 114 Trois-Rivieres 42 23 15 3 1 50 154 140 Worcester 46 22 20 3 1 48 161 160 Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169 Adirondack 44 17 25 2 0 36 128 168

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 49 30 15 2 2 64 144 119 Florida 53 30 15 4 4 68 181 140 Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128 Orlando 49 25 21 3 0 53 136 155 Greenville 46 17 22 4 3 41 130 141 Norfolk 49 18 27 2 2 40 128 179 South Carolina 51 17 28 6 0 40 126 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 48 33 12 1 2 69 179 133 Wheeling 49 29 19 1 0 59 175 157 Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157 Fort Wayne 50 25 19 5 1 56 175 158 Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189 Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177 Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 53 31 19 2 1 65 180 167 Idaho 53 29 21 2 1 61 161 134 Rapid City 54 27 20 4 3 61 172 173 Tulsa 51 25 23 1 2 53 149 161 Wichita 53 23 23 7 0 53 157 175 Kansas City 53 25 25 2 1 53 159 176 Allen 50 21 22 6 1 49 161 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Allen 2

Greenville 5, Orlando 0

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Kansas City 2, Utah 0

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Reading 5, Toledo 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.