Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 46 27 12 6 1 61 167 137
Newfoundland 41 25 13 3 0 53 146 114
Trois-Rivieres 42 23 15 3 1 50 154 140
Worcester 46 22 20 3 1 48 161 160
Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169
Adirondack 44 17 25 2 0 36 128 168

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 49 30 15 2 2 64 144 119
Florida 53 30 15 4 4 68 181 140
Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128
Orlando 49 25 21 3 0 53 136 155
Greenville 46 17 22 4 3 41 130 141
Norfolk 49 18 27 2 2 40 128 179
South Carolina 51 17 28 6 0 40 126 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 48 33 12 1 2 69 179 133
Wheeling 49 29 19 1 0 59 175 157
Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157
Fort Wayne 50 25 19 5 1 56 175 158
Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189
Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177
Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 53 31 19 2 1 65 180 167
Idaho 53 29 21 2 1 61 161 134
Rapid City 54 27 20 4 3 61 172 173
Tulsa 51 25 23 1 2 53 149 161
Wichita 53 23 23 7 0 53 157 175
Kansas City 53 25 25 2 1 53 159 176
Allen 50 21 22 6 1 49 161 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2

Florida 6, South Carolina 5

Adirondack 5, Maine 3

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 2

Wichita 4, Indy 3

Wheeling 8, Kalamazoo 2

Reading 4, Toledo 1

Cincinnati 4, Allen 3

Iowa 6, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 5, Utah 4

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3

Worcester 4, Idaho 2

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Allen 2

Greenville 5, Orlando 0

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Kansas City 2, Utah 0

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Reading 5, Toledo 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

