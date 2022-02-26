CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 45 26 12 6 1 59 162 135
Newfoundland 41 25 13 3 0 53 146 114
Trois-Rivieres 42 23 15 3 1 50 154 140
Worcester 46 22 20 3 1 48 161 160
Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169
Adirondack 44 17 25 2 0 36 128 168

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 49 30 15 2 2 64 144 119
Florida 52 29 15 4 4 66 178 139
Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128
Orlando 48 25 20 3 0 53 136 150
Greenville 45 16 22 4 3 39 125 141
Norfolk 49 18 27 2 2 40 128 179
South Carolina 50 17 27 6 0 40 125 171

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 47 33 11 1 2 69 177 128
Wheeling 49 29 19 1 0 59 175 157
Cincinnati 50 27 20 3 0 57 174 155
Fort Wayne 50 25 19 5 1 56 175 158
Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189
Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177
Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 52 31 18 2 1 65 180 165
Idaho 53 29 21 2 1 61 161 134
Rapid City 53 26 20 4 3 59 167 171
Tulsa 50 25 22 1 2 53 147 156
Wichita 53 23 23 7 0 53 157 175
Allen 49 21 21 6 1 49 159 172
Kansas City 52 24 25 2 1 51 157 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Maine 7, Adirondack 1

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Reading 6, Indy 2

Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 3

Toledo 3, Wichita 1

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1

Iowa 4, Fort Wayne 2

Rapid City 6, Tulsa 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Idaho 5, Worcester 4

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2

Florida 6, South Carolina 5

Adirondack 5, Maine 3

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 2

Wichita 4, Indy 3

Wheeling 8, Kalamazoo 2

Reading 4, Toledo 1

Cincinnati 4, Allen 3

Iowa 6, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 5, Utah 4

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3

Worcester 4, Idaho 2

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

