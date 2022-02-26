All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|45
|26
|12
|6
|1
|59
|162
|135
|Newfoundland
|41
|25
|13
|3
|0
|53
|146
|114
|Trois-Rivieres
|42
|23
|15
|3
|1
|50
|154
|140
|Worcester
|46
|22
|20
|3
|1
|48
|161
|160
|Maine
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|151
|169
|Adirondack
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|128
|168
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|49
|30
|15
|2
|2
|64
|144
|119
|Florida
|52
|29
|15
|4
|4
|66
|178
|139
|Atlanta
|51
|30
|17
|3
|1
|64
|153
|128
|Orlando
|48
|25
|20
|3
|0
|53
|136
|150
|Greenville
|45
|16
|22
|4
|3
|39
|125
|141
|Norfolk
|49
|18
|27
|2
|2
|40
|128
|179
|South Carolina
|50
|17
|27
|6
|0
|40
|125
|171
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|47
|33
|11
|1
|2
|69
|177
|128
|Wheeling
|49
|29
|19
|1
|0
|59
|175
|157
|Cincinnati
|50
|27
|20
|3
|0
|57
|174
|155
|Fort Wayne
|50
|25
|19
|5
|1
|56
|175
|158
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|6
|1
|53
|167
|189
|Kalamazoo
|49
|24
|25
|0
|0
|48
|154
|177
|Indy
|51
|21
|25
|2
|3
|47
|156
|171
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|52
|31
|18
|2
|1
|65
|180
|165
|Idaho
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|161
|134
|Rapid City
|53
|26
|20
|4
|3
|59
|167
|171
|Tulsa
|50
|25
|22
|1
|2
|53
|147
|156
|Wichita
|53
|23
|23
|7
|0
|53
|157
|175
|Allen
|49
|21
|21
|6
|1
|49
|159
|172
|Kansas City
|52
|24
|25
|2
|1
|51
|157
|176
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Florida 3, Jacksonville 2
Maine 7, Adirondack 1
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
Reading 6, Indy 2
Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 3
Toledo 3, Wichita 1
Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1
Iowa 4, Fort Wayne 2
Rapid City 6, Tulsa 1
Utah 4, Kansas City 2
Idaho 5, Worcester 4
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2
Florida 6, South Carolina 5
Adirondack 5, Maine 3
Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 2
Wichita 4, Indy 3
Wheeling 8, Kalamazoo 2
Reading 4, Toledo 1
Cincinnati 4, Allen 3
Iowa 6, Fort Wayne 2
Kansas City 5, Utah 4
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3
Worcester 4, Idaho 2
Sunday’s Games
Allen at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
