All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 45 26 12 6…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 45 26 12 6 1 59 162 135 Newfoundland 41 25 13 3 0 53 146 114 Trois-Rivieres 42 23 15 3 1 50 154 140 Worcester 46 22 20 3 1 48 161 160 Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169 Adirondack 44 17 25 2 0 36 128 168

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 49 30 15 2 2 64 144 119 Florida 52 29 15 4 4 66 178 139 Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128 Orlando 48 25 20 3 0 53 136 150 Greenville 45 16 22 4 3 39 125 141 Norfolk 49 18 27 2 2 40 128 179 South Carolina 50 17 27 6 0 40 125 171

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 47 33 11 1 2 69 177 128 Wheeling 49 29 19 1 0 59 175 157 Cincinnati 50 27 20 3 0 57 174 155 Fort Wayne 50 25 19 5 1 56 175 158 Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189 Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177 Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 52 31 18 2 1 65 180 165 Idaho 53 29 21 2 1 61 161 134 Rapid City 53 26 20 4 3 59 167 171 Tulsa 50 25 22 1 2 53 147 156 Wichita 53 23 23 7 0 53 157 175 Allen 49 21 21 6 1 49 159 172 Kansas City 52 24 25 2 1 51 157 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Maine 7, Adirondack 1

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Reading 6, Indy 2

Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 3

Toledo 3, Wichita 1

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1

Iowa 4, Fort Wayne 2

Rapid City 6, Tulsa 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Idaho 5, Worcester 4

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2

Florida 6, South Carolina 5

Adirondack 5, Maine 3

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 2

Wichita 4, Indy 3

Wheeling 8, Kalamazoo 2

Reading 4, Toledo 1

Cincinnati 4, Allen 3

Iowa 6, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 5, Utah 4

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3

Worcester 4, Idaho 2

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.