All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|40
|23
|11
|5
|1
|52
|142
|122
|Newfoundland
|38
|23
|12
|3
|0
|49
|133
|107
|Trois-Rivieres
|38
|22
|13
|2
|1
|47
|148
|124
|Worcester
|41
|19
|19
|2
|1
|41
|139
|144
|Maine
|45
|19
|20
|4
|2
|44
|133
|161
|Adirondack
|42
|16
|24
|2
|0
|34
|122
|158
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|45
|28
|14
|2
|1
|59
|128
|106
|Florida
|49
|26
|15
|4
|4
|60
|163
|132
|Atlanta
|48
|27
|17
|3
|1
|58
|138
|124
|Orlando
|47
|25
|19
|3
|0
|53
|136
|144
|Greenville
|43
|16
|20
|4
|3
|39
|123
|132
|Norfolk
|46
|17
|25
|2
|2
|38
|119
|166
|South Carolina
|46
|16
|25
|5
|0
|37
|112
|153
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|44
|31
|10
|1
|2
|65
|170
|121
|Wheeling
|45
|26
|18
|1
|0
|53
|158
|145
|Fort Wayne
|47
|24
|17
|5
|1
|54
|166
|146
|Cincinnati
|47
|25
|20
|2
|0
|52
|165
|147
|Kalamazoo
|45
|24
|21
|0
|0
|48
|146
|158
|Iowa
|50
|20
|23
|6
|1
|47
|150
|182
|Indy
|48
|20
|23
|2
|3
|45
|149
|160
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|48
|29
|16
|2
|1
|61
|165
|148
|Idaho
|49
|28
|18
|2
|1
|59
|151
|117
|Rapid City
|51
|25
|19
|4
|3
|57
|158
|165
|Tulsa
|48
|24
|21
|1
|2
|51
|141
|147
|Allen
|47
|21
|20
|5
|1
|48
|154
|165
|Wichita
|50
|22
|21
|7
|0
|51
|149
|162
|Kansas City
|49
|22
|24
|2
|1
|47
|145
|167
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Wheeling 5, Reading 3
Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 2
Florida 4, South Carolina 3
Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 2
Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2
Orlando 1, Indy 0
Atlanta 5, Greenville 2
Fort Wayne 4, Tulsa 2
Rapid City 4, Norfolk 3
Wichita 4, Allen 3
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Worcester at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.