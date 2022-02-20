All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 40 23 11 5…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 40 23 11 5 1 52 142 122 Newfoundland 38 23 12 3 0 49 133 107 Trois-Rivieres 38 22 13 2 1 47 148 124 Worcester 41 19 19 2 1 41 139 144 Maine 45 19 20 4 2 44 133 161 Adirondack 42 16 24 2 0 34 122 158

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 45 28 14 2 1 59 128 106 Florida 49 26 15 4 4 60 163 132 Atlanta 48 27 17 3 1 58 138 124 Orlando 47 25 19 3 0 53 136 144 Greenville 43 16 20 4 3 39 123 132 Norfolk 46 17 25 2 2 38 119 166 South Carolina 46 16 25 5 0 37 112 153

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 44 31 10 1 2 65 170 121 Wheeling 45 26 18 1 0 53 158 145 Fort Wayne 47 24 17 5 1 54 166 146 Cincinnati 47 25 20 2 0 52 165 147 Kalamazoo 45 24 21 0 0 48 146 158 Iowa 50 20 23 6 1 47 150 182 Indy 48 20 23 2 3 45 149 160

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 48 29 16 2 1 61 165 148 Idaho 49 28 18 2 1 59 151 117 Rapid City 51 25 19 4 3 57 158 165 Tulsa 48 24 21 1 2 51 141 147 Allen 47 21 20 5 1 48 154 165 Wichita 50 22 21 7 0 51 149 162 Kansas City 49 22 24 2 1 47 145 167

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling 5, Reading 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 2

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 2

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2

Orlando 1, Indy 0

Atlanta 5, Greenville 2

Fort Wayne 4, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 4, Norfolk 3

Wichita 4, Allen 3

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Worcester at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.