All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|37
|22
|9
|5
|1
|50
|129
|103
|Trois-Rivieres
|33
|18
|12
|2
|1
|39
|117
|105
|Newfoundland
|32
|17
|12
|3
|0
|37
|107
|97
|Maine
|39
|19
|15
|3
|2
|43
|123
|132
|Worcester
|38
|16
|19
|2
|1
|35
|127
|139
|Adirondack
|37
|16
|19
|2
|0
|34
|109
|136
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|40
|24
|13
|2
|1
|51
|114
|94
|Atlanta
|43
|24
|16
|2
|1
|51
|120
|112
|Florida
|44
|23
|15
|3
|3
|52
|147
|117
|Orlando
|41
|22
|16
|3
|0
|47
|121
|129
|Greenville
|37
|14
|16
|4
|3
|35
|107
|114
|Norfolk
|40
|15
|21
|2
|2
|34
|102
|145
|South Carolina
|41
|15
|22
|4
|0
|34
|99
|133
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|41
|28
|10
|1
|2
|59
|156
|113
|Kalamazoo
|40
|23
|17
|0
|0
|46
|135
|136
|Fort Wayne
|41
|21
|15
|4
|1
|47
|142
|127
|Cincinnati
|42
|23
|17
|2
|0
|48
|146
|129
|Wheeling
|41
|22
|18
|1
|0
|45
|142
|136
|Indy
|43
|18
|21
|2
|2
|40
|139
|146
|Iowa
|44
|17
|21
|5
|1
|40
|127
|161
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|44
|26
|15
|2
|1
|55
|150
|135
|Idaho
|44
|25
|17
|1
|1
|52
|139
|110
|Tulsa
|42
|23
|17
|1
|1
|48
|131
|126
|Rapid City
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|136
|143
|Kansas City
|43
|21
|21
|1
|0
|43
|131
|145
|Allen
|40
|17
|17
|5
|1
|40
|128
|144
|Wichita
|44
|17
|21
|6
|0
|40
|126
|143
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Reading 6, Adirondack 1
Orlando at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Wichita at Rapid City, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.