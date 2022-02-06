OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 36 21 9 5 1 48 123 102
Trois-Rivieres 33 18 12 2 1 39 117 105
Newfoundland 32 17 12 3 0 37 107 97
Maine 39 19 15 3 2 43 123 132
Adirondack 36 16 18 2 0 34 108 130
Worcester 38 16 19 2 1 35 127 139

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 40 24 13 2 1 51 114 94
Atlanta 43 24 16 2 1 51 120 112
Florida 44 23 15 3 3 52 147 117
Orlando 41 22 16 3 0 47 121 129
Greenville 37 14 16 4 3 35 107 114
Norfolk 40 15 21 2 2 34 102 145
South Carolina 41 15 22 4 0 34 99 133

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 41 28 10 1 2 59 156 113
Kalamazoo 40 23 17 0 0 46 135 136
Fort Wayne 41 21 15 4 1 47 142 127
Cincinnati 42 23 17 2 0 48 146 129
Wheeling 41 22 18 1 0 45 142 136
Indy 43 18 21 2 2 40 139 146
Iowa 44 17 21 5 1 40 127 161

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 44 26 15 2 1 55 150 135
Idaho 44 25 17 1 1 52 139 110
Tulsa 42 23 17 1 1 48 131 126
Rapid City 45 22 18 3 2 49 136 143
Kansas City 43 21 21 1 0 43 131 145
Allen 40 17 17 5 1 40 128 144
Wichita 44 17 21 6 0 40 126 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 1

Adirondack 4, Fort Wayne 3

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Orlando 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 2, Worcester 1

South Carolina 5, Greenville 1

Iowa 4, Wheeling 1

Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 2, Rapid City 0

Tulsa 5, Allen 4

Wichita 5, Idaho 4

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1

Kalamazoo 2, Worcester 1

Wheeling 5, Cincinnati 4

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4

Wichita 5, Idaho 2

Indy 3, Toledo 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up