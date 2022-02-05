OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 35 20 9 5 1 46 118 101
Newfoundland 31 17 11 3 0 37 106 92
Trois-Rivieres 32 18 12 1 1 38 113 100
Maine 38 18 15 3 2 41 118 128
Worcester 36 16 18 1 1 34 125 135
Adirondack 35 15 18 2 0 32 104 127

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 40 24 13 2 1 51 114 94
Florida 43 23 14 3 3 52 145 114
Atlanta 41 23 15 2 1 49 114 108
Orlando 40 21 16 3 0 45 118 127
Greenville 36 14 15 4 3 35 106 109
Norfolk 38 14 20 2 2 32 98 139
South Carolina 40 14 22 4 0 32 94 132

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 39 27 9 1 2 57 151 108
Fort Wayne 40 21 14 4 1 47 139 123
Cincinnati 40 23 16 1 0 47 140 119
Kalamazoo 38 21 17 0 0 42 131 134
Wheeling 39 21 17 1 0 43 136 128
Indy 42 17 21 2 2 38 136 146
Iowa 43 16 21 5 1 38 123 160

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 44 26 15 2 1 55 150 135
Idaho 42 25 16 0 1 51 133 100
Tulsa 40 22 17 0 1 45 122 117
Rapid City 43 21 17 3 2 47 131 137
Allen 39 17 17 4 1 39 124 139
Kansas City 42 20 21 1 0 41 129 145
Wichita 42 15 21 6 0 36 116 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Newfoundland 3

Fort Wayne 7, Adirondack 3

Orlando 4, Florida 2

Greenville 6, Norfolk 0

Worcester 5, Kalamazoo 2

Wheeling 3, Indy 1

Iowa 6, Toledo 5

Idaho 5, Wichita 4

Kansas City 4, Rapid City 3

Tulsa 2, Allen 1

Jacksonville 4, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

