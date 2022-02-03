All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 34 19 9 5…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 34 19 9 5 1 44 114 98 Maine 37 17 15 3 2 39 116 127 Trois-Rivieres 31 18 12 0 1 37 112 98 Newfoundland 30 17 11 2 0 36 103 88 Adirondack 34 15 17 2 0 32 101 120 Worcester 35 15 18 1 1 32 120 133

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 42 23 13 3 3 52 143 110 Atlanta 41 23 15 2 1 49 114 108 Jacksonville 38 22 13 2 1 47 106 91 Orlando 39 20 16 3 0 43 114 125 Greenville 35 13 15 4 3 33 100 109 Norfolk 36 14 19 2 1 31 97 131 South Carolina 39 13 22 4 0 30 92 131

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 38 27 9 0 2 56 146 102 Cincinnati 40 23 16 1 0 47 140 119 Fort Wayne 39 20 14 4 1 45 132 120 Kalamazoo 37 21 16 0 0 42 129 129 Wheeling 38 20 17 1 0 41 133 127 Indy 41 17 20 2 2 38 135 143 Iowa 42 15 21 5 1 36 117 155

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 42 26 13 2 1 55 147 127 Idaho 41 24 16 0 1 49 128 96 Rapid City 42 21 16 3 2 47 128 133 Tulsa 39 21 17 0 1 43 120 116 Allen 38 17 16 4 1 39 123 137 Kansas City 41 19 21 1 0 39 125 142 Wichita 41 15 21 5 0 35 112 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 6, Indy 3

Adirondack 4, Fort Wayne 3

Atlanta 2, Norfolk 1

Maine 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Cincinnati 6, Iowa 3

Wichita 3, Allen 1

Idaho 3, Jacksonville 0

Thursday’s Games

Reading 9, Newfoundland 2

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Friday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

