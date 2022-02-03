All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|34
|19
|9
|5
|1
|44
|114
|98
|Maine
|37
|17
|15
|3
|2
|39
|116
|127
|Trois-Rivieres
|31
|18
|12
|0
|1
|37
|112
|98
|Newfoundland
|30
|17
|11
|2
|0
|36
|103
|88
|Adirondack
|34
|15
|17
|2
|0
|32
|101
|120
|Worcester
|35
|15
|18
|1
|1
|32
|120
|133
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|42
|23
|13
|3
|3
|52
|143
|110
|Atlanta
|41
|23
|15
|2
|1
|49
|114
|108
|Jacksonville
|38
|22
|13
|2
|1
|47
|106
|91
|Orlando
|39
|20
|16
|3
|0
|43
|114
|125
|Greenville
|35
|13
|15
|4
|3
|33
|100
|109
|Norfolk
|36
|14
|19
|2
|1
|31
|97
|131
|South Carolina
|39
|13
|22
|4
|0
|30
|92
|131
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|38
|27
|9
|0
|2
|56
|146
|102
|Cincinnati
|40
|23
|16
|1
|0
|47
|140
|119
|Fort Wayne
|39
|20
|14
|4
|1
|45
|132
|120
|Kalamazoo
|37
|21
|16
|0
|0
|42
|129
|129
|Wheeling
|38
|20
|17
|1
|0
|41
|133
|127
|Indy
|41
|17
|20
|2
|2
|38
|135
|143
|Iowa
|42
|15
|21
|5
|1
|36
|117
|155
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|42
|26
|13
|2
|1
|55
|147
|127
|Idaho
|41
|24
|16
|0
|1
|49
|128
|96
|Rapid City
|42
|21
|16
|3
|2
|47
|128
|133
|Tulsa
|39
|21
|17
|0
|1
|43
|120
|116
|Allen
|38
|17
|16
|4
|1
|39
|123
|137
|Kansas City
|41
|19
|21
|1
|0
|39
|125
|142
|Wichita
|41
|15
|21
|5
|0
|35
|112
|132
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 6, Indy 3
Adirondack 4, Fort Wayne 3
Atlanta 2, Norfolk 1
Maine 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Cincinnati 6, Iowa 3
Wichita 3, Allen 1
Idaho 3, Jacksonville 0
Thursday’s Games
Reading 9, Newfoundland 2
Florida 4, Orlando 1
Friday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
