NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for European soccer competitions:

Europa League

Round of 16

First Leg

March 9

Porto (Portugal) vs. Lyon (France)

Real Betis (Spain) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

March 10

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Braga (Portugal) vs. Monaco (France)

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. West Ham (England)

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey)

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Spartak Moscow (Russia)

Second Leg

March 17

Lyon (France) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. Real Betis (Spain)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) vs. Rangers (Scotland)

Monaco (France) vs. Braga (Portugal)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Atalanta (Italy)

West Ham (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Spartak Moscow (Russia) vs. Leipzig (Germany)

