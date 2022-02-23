CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Djokovic beats Khachanov in…

Djokovic beats Khachanov in Dubai for 2nd win of year

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won his second match — and first tiebreaker — of the year when he beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.

Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The 34-year-old Serb said he’s missed playing competitively.

“This is my life, this is what I’ve known to do and I still keep on going for the last 20 years almost,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview after beating his Russian opponent.

“Professional tennis is my love. I enjoy traveling, I enjoy playing, I enjoy hopefully bringing some positive emotions and memories to people that come to watch.”

Djokovic is a five-time winner at the event. He will next play Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely, who advanced by beating eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-4.

American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 7-6 (7) to set up a quarterfinal against second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia. McDonald had upset another Russian, seventh-seeded Aslan Karatsev, in the first round.

Rublev, who won the Open 13 tournament in Marseille on Sunday, reached the quarterfinals by beating Soonwoo Kwon 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up