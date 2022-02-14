Denmark 6, Norway 5 (Extra Ends)
|Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|—
|6
|Norway
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|5
Denmark
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 81.
H. Holtermann Shots: 22, Points: 59, Percentage: 67.
M. Krause Shots: 22, Points: 69, Percentage: 78.
M. Noergaard Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.
K. Wiksten Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.
Norway
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 299, Team Percentage: 85.
M. Hoeiberg Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.
T. Nergaard Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.
M. Vaagberg Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.
S. Walstad Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.