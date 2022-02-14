Denmark 6, Norway 5 (Extra Ends) Denmark 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 — 6…

Denmark 6, Norway 5 (Extra Ends)

Denmark 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 — 6 Norway 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 — 5

Denmark

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 81.

H. Holtermann Shots: 22, Points: 59, Percentage: 67.

M. Krause Shots: 22, Points: 69, Percentage: 78.

M. Noergaard Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.

K. Wiksten Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.

Norway

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 299, Team Percentage: 85.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.

T. Nergaard Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.

S. Walstad Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.

