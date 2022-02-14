Denmark 10, ROC 5 Denmark 2 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 0 — 10 ROC 0 0…

Denmark 10, ROC 5

Denmark 2 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 0 — 10 ROC 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 — 5

Denmark

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 79.

D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

M. Dupont Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.

ROC

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 82.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

J. Portunova Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

