OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » Sports » DeChambeau withdraws in Saudi…

DeChambeau withdraws in Saudi Arabia with hand, hip injuries

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 12:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International before the second round Friday because of left hand and left hip injuries.

DeChambeau opened Thursday with a 3-over 73, making a triple-bogey 7 at the seventh hole.

The American star missed the cut last week in the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. He won the 2020 U.S. Open and has eight PGA Tour victories.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up