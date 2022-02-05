OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » Sports » Czech Republic 10, United…

Czech Republic 10, United States 8

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Czech Republic 10, United States 8

Czech Republic 0 3 0 4 0 0 0 3 10
United States 1 0 3 0 3 0 1 0 8

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

T. Paul Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 65.

Z. Paulova Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.

United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 79.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up