Czech Republic 10, United States 8
|Czech Republic
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|10
|United States
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|—
|8
Czech Republic
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
T. Paul Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 65.
Z. Paulova Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.
United States
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 79.
V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.