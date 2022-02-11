OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 3:43 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday.

Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents’ home in suburban Claremont.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s online case records.

A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Philadelphia (2002) and Boston (2002-03).

He hit .263 with 52 homers and 209 RBIs. His best season was 2001, when he batted .283 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Athletics.

Born Sept. 30, 1974, he played for the Cal State-Fullerton team that won the 1995 College World Series.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

