Club world champions (Intercontinental Cup from 1960-79, Toyota Cup from 1980-2004):

2021 — Chelsea (England) 2, Palmeiras (Brazil) 1, ET

2020 — Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Tigres (Mexico) 0

2019 — Liverpool (England) 1, Flamengo (Brazil) 0, ET

2018 — Real Madrid (Spain) 4, Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates) 1

2017 — Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Gremio (Brazil) 0

2016 — Real Madrid (Spain) 4, Kashmir Antlers (Japan) 2, ET

2015 — Barcelona (Spain) 3, River Plate (Argentina) 0

2014 — Real Madrid (Spain) 2, San Lorenzo (Argentina) 0

2013 — Bayern Munich (Germany) 2, Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 0

2012 — Corinthians (Brazil) 1, Chelsea (England) 0

2011 — Barcelona (Spain) 4, Santos (Brazil) 0

2010 — Inter Milan (Italy) 3, TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo) 0

2009 — Barcelona (Spain) 2, Estudiantes (Argentina) 1, ET

2008 — Manchester United (England), Liga de Quito (Ecuador) 0

2007 — AC Milan (Italy) 4, Boca Juniors (Argentina) 2

2006 — Internacional (Brazil) 1, Barcelona (Spain) 0

2005 — Sao Paulo (Brazil) 1, Liverpool (England) 0

2004 — Porto (Portugal) 0, Once Caldas (Colombia) 0, Porto won 8-7 on penalty kicks

2003 — Boca Juniors (Argentina) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 1, Boca Juniors won 3-1 on penalty kicks

2002 — Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Olimpia (Paraguay) 0

2001 — Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Boca Juniors (Argentina) 0

2000 — Boca Juniors (Argentina) 2, Real Madrid (Spain) 1

2000 — Corinthians (Brazil) 0, Vasco da Gama (Brazil) 0, Corinthians won 4-3 on penalty kicks (first FIFA competition)

1999 — Manchester United (England) 1, Palmeiras (Brazil) 0

1998 — Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Vasco da Gama (Brazil) 1

1997 — Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Cruzeiro (Brazil) 0

1996 — Juventus (Italy) 1, River Plate (Argentina) 0

1995 — Ajax (Netherlands) 0, Gremio (Brazil) 0, Ajax won 4-3 on penalty kicks

1994 — Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 0

1993 — Sao Paulo (Brazil) 3, AC Milan (Italy) 2

1992 — Sao Paulo (Brazil) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1

1991 — Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia) 3, Coco Colo (Chile) 0

1990 — AC Milan (Italy) 3, Olimpia (Paraguay) 0

1989 — AC Milan (Italy) 1, Atletico Nacional (Colombia) 0, ET

1988 — Nacional (Uruguay) 2, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2, Nacional won 7-6 on penalty kicks

1987 — Porto (Portugal) 2, Penarol (Uruguay) 1, ET

1986 — River Plate (Argentina) 1, Steau Bucharest (Romania) 0

1985 — Juventus (Italy) 2, Argentinos Juniors (Argentina) 2, Juventus won 4-2 on penalty kicks

1984 — Independiente (Argentina) 1, Liverpool (England) 0

1983 — Gremio Porto Alegre (Brazil) 2, Hamburg SV (West Germany) 1, ET

1982 — Penarol (Uruguay) 2, Aston Villa (England) 0

1981 — Flamengo (Brazil) 3, Liverpool (England) 0

1980 — Nacional (Uruguay) 1, Nottingham Forest (England) 0

1979 — Olimpia (Paraguay) beat Malmo FF (Sweden) 3-1 on aggregate

1978 — Not played

1977 — Boca Juniors (Argentina) beat Borussia Moenchengladbach (West Germany) 5-2 on aggregate

1976 — Bayern Munich (West Germany) beat Cruzeiro (Brazil) 2-0 on aggregate

1975 — Not played

1974 — Atletico de Madrid (Spain) beat Independiente (Argentina) 2-1 on aggregate

1973 — Independiente (Argentina) 1, Juventus (Italy) 0

1972 — Ajax (Netherlands) beat Independiente (Argentina) 4-1 on aggregate

1971 — Nacional (Uruguay) beat Panathinaikos (Greece) 3-2 on aggregate

1970 — Feyenoord (Netherlands) beat Estudiantes (Argentina) 3-2 on aggregate

1969 — AC Milan (Italy) beat Estudiantes (Argentina) 4-2 on aggregate

1968 — Estudiantes (Argentina) beat Manchester United (England) 2-1 on aggregate

1967 — Racing Club (Argentina) beat Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 1-0 after 2-2 aggregate

1966 — Penarol (Uruguay) beat Real Madrid (Spain) 4-0 on aggregate

1965 — Internazionale of Milan (Italy) beat Independiente (Argentina) 3-0 on aggregate

1964 — Internazionale of Milan (Italy) beat Independiente (Argentina) 3-1 on aggregate

1963 — Santos (Brazil) beat AC Milan (Italy) 1-0 after 6-6 aggregate

1962 — Santos (Brazil) beat Benfica (Portugal) 8-4 on aggregate

1961 — Penarol (Uruguay) beat Benfica (Portugal) 7-2 on aggregate

1960 — Real Madrid (Spain) beat Penarol (Uruguay) 5-1 on aggregate

