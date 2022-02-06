OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » Sports » Chelsea to play Asian…

Chelsea to play Asian champion Al Hilal in Club World Cup SF

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 3:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Champions League winner Chelsea will play Asian champion Al Hilal in the semifinals of the Club World Cup.

The London club discovered Wednesday’s opponent after flying into Abu Dhabi where Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal beat UAE champion Al Jazira 6-1 on Sunday.

Chelsea is being led in Abu Dhabi by assistant coaches Arno Michels and Zsolt Low while coach Thomas Tuchel is isolating in London after being announced on Saturday as having contracted the coronavirus.

The South American champions, Palmeiras, join the European champions in entering the seven-team competition in the last four. Palmeiras on Tuesday will play Al Ahly. The African champions from Egypt beat CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey of Mexico 1-0 on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up