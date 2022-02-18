Bronze Medal Game Canada 8, United States 5 Canada 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 2 —…

Bronze Medal Game

Canada 8, United States 5

Canada 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 2 — 8 United States 0 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 — 5

Canada

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 81.

B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

B. Gushue Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

United States

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 242, Team Percentage: 78.

M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

J. Shuster Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.