Canada 7, United States 6

Canada 0 1 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 7 United States 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 — 6

Canada

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.

J. Jones Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

K. Lawes Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

D. McEwen Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

J. Peterman Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

United States

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.

B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

