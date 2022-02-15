Canada 7, United States 6
|Canada
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|7
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|—
|6
Canada
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.
J. Jones Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
K. Lawes Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
D. McEwen Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
J. Peterman Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
United States
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.
B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
