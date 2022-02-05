Canada 7, United States 2 Canada 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 0 — 7 United States 1 0…

Canada 7, United States 2

Canada 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 0 — 7 United States 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2

Canada

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 113, Team Percentage: 81.

J. Morris Shots: 21, Points: 75, Percentage: 89.

R. Homan Shots: 14, Points: 38, Percentage: 68.

United States

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 104, Team Percentage: 74.

C. Plys Shots: 21, Points: 64, Percentage: 76.

V. Persinger Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.

