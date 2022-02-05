Canada 7, United States 2
|Canada
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|—
|7
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
Canada
Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 113, Team Percentage: 81.
J. Morris Shots: 21, Points: 75, Percentage: 89.
R. Homan Shots: 14, Points: 38, Percentage: 68.
United States
Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 104, Team Percentage: 74.
C. Plys Shots: 21, Points: 64, Percentage: 76.
V. Persinger Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.
