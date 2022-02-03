OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Canada 7, Switzerland 5

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:18 PM

Canada 7, Switzerland 5

Canada 3 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 7
Switzerland 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 5

Canada

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

J. Morris Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.

R. Homan Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Rios Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 71.

J. Perret Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.

