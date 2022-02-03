Canada 7, Norway 6 Canada 0 4 0 1 0 1 0 1 — 7 Norway 2 0 1 0…

Canada 7, Norway 6

Canada 0 4 0 1 0 1 0 1 — 7 Norway 2 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 — 6

Canada

Team Shots: 38, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

J. Morris Shots: 23, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

R. Homan Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 85.

Norway

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.

K. Skaslien Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 67.

