Canada 7, Norway 6
|Canada
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|7
|Norway
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|6
Canada
Team Shots: 38, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
J. Morris Shots: 23, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.
R. Homan Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 85.
Norway
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.
K. Skaslien Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 67.
