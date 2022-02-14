Canada 7, Italy 3

OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 3:32 AM

Canada 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 7
Italy 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3

Canada

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 86.

B. Gallant Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

B. Gushue Shots: 18, Points: 66, Percentage: 92.

M. Nichols Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

G. Walker Shots: 18, Points: 68, Percentage: 94.

Italy

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 229, Team Percentage: 80.

S. Arman Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.

S. Gonin Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

A. Mosaner Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

J. Retornaz Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

