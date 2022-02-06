Canada 7, Czech Republic 5 (Extra Ends)
|Canada
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|—
|7
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|—
|5
Canada
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
J. Morris Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.
R. Homan Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.
Czech Republic
Team Shots: 44, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
T. Paul Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 70.
Z. Paulova Shots: 17, Points: NA, Percentage: 87.
