Canada 7, Czech Republic 5 (Extra Ends)

Canada 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 2 2 — 7 Czech Republic 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 — 5

Canada

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 148, Team Percentage: 82.

J. Morris Shots: 27, Points: 88, Percentage: 81.

R. Homan Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 44, Team Points: 135, Team Percentage: 77.

T. Paul Shots: 27, Points: 76, Percentage: 70.

Z. Paulova Shots: 17, Points: 59, Percentage: 87.

