OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | Meet local Olympians
Home » Sports » Canada 7, Czech Republic…

Canada 7, Czech Republic 5 (Extra Ends)

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 11:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Canada 7, Czech Republic 5 (Extra Ends)

Canada 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 2 2 7
Czech Republic 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 5

Canada

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 148, Team Percentage: 82.

J. Morris Shots: 27, Points: 88, Percentage: 81.

R. Homan Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 44, Team Points: 135, Team Percentage: 77.

T. Paul Shots: 27, Points: 76, Percentage: 70.

Z. Paulova Shots: 17, Points: 59, Percentage: 87.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

NCTC looks to drive info-sharing efforts forward via new mobile app

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up