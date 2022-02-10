Canada 6, Norway 5 Canada 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 — 6 Norway 0 0…

Canada 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 — 6 Norway 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 — 5

Canada

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 92.

B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

B. Gushue Shots: 18, Points: 71, Percentage: 99.

Norway

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 87.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

