Women’s Gold Medal Game

Canada 3, United States 2

Canada 2 1 0 — 3 United States 0 1 1 — 2

First Period_1, Canada, Sarah Nurse (Claire Thompson, Marie-Philip Poulin), 07:50. 2, Canada, Marie-Philip Poulin, 15:02. Penalties_Kendall Coyne Schofield, United States (delaying the game).

Second Period_3, Canada, Marie-Philip Poulin (Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse), 29:08. 4, United States, Hilary Knight (Hannah Brandt), 36:39 (sh). Penalties_Jocelyne Larocque, Canada (holding an opponent); Megan Keller, United States (holding an opponent).

Third Period_5, United States, Amanda Kessel (Abby Roque, Alex Carpenter), 59:47 (pp). Penalties_Jocelyne Larocque, Canada (hooking); Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada (tripping).

Shots on Goal_Canada 11-6-4_21. United States 11-13-16_40.

Goalies_Canada, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Emerance Maschmeyer. United States, Alex Cavallini, Maddie Rooney.

Referee_Kelly Cooke, United States. Anna Wiegand, Switzerland. Anna Hammar, Sweden. Kendall Hanley, United States.

