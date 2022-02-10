Canada 12, South Korea 7 Canada 0 2 2 0 3 1 0 3 0 1 — 12 South Korea…

Canada 12, South Korea 7

Canada 0 2 2 0 3 1 0 3 0 1 — 12 South Korea 1 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 7

Canada

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 82.

J. Jones Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

K. Lawes Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

D. McEwen Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

J. Peterman Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 255, Team Percentage: 80.

Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

