Canada 11, ROC 5 Canada 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 1 2 — 11 ROC 0 0…

Canada 11, ROC 5

Canada 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 1 2 — 11 ROC 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 — 5

Canada

Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 235, Team Percentage: 83.

J. Jones Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

D. McEwen Shots: 18, Points: 68, Percentage: 94.

J. Peterman Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

K. Lawes Shots: 17, Points: 58, Percentage: 85.

ROC

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 203, Team Percentage: 70.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 18, Points: 38, Percentage: 53.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

J. Portunova Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.