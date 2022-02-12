OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Canada 10, United States 5

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 10:42 PM

Canada 1 0 4 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 10
United States 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 1 0 5

Canada

Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 91.

B. Gushue Shots: 18, Points: 68, Percentage: 94.

M. Nichols Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.

G. Walker Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

B. Gallant Shots: 10, Points: 37, Percentage: 93.

M. Kennedy Shots: 7, Points: 28, Percentage: 100.

United States

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 220, Team Percentage: 76.

M. Hamilton Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

C. Plys Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.

J. Shuster Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 10, Points: 32, Percentage: 80.

C. Hufman Shots: 8, Points: 23, Percentage: 72.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

