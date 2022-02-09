Canada 10, Denmark 5 Canada 1 0 0 3 0 1 2 0 3 0 — 10 Denmark 0 0…

Canada 10, Denmark 5

Canada 1 0 0 3 0 1 2 0 3 0 — 10 Denmark 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 — 5

Canada

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 211, Team Percentage: 82.

B. Gallant Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

B. Gushue Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.

M. Nichols Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 75.

G. Walker Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.

Denmark

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 192, Team Percentage: 75.

H. Holtermann Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

M. Krause Shots: 16, Points: 41, Percentage: 64.

M. Noergaard Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.

K. Wiksten Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

