Canada 10, Denmark 5
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|—
|10
|Denmark
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|5
Canada
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 211, Team Percentage: 82.
B. Gallant Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.
B. Gushue Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.
M. Nichols Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 75.
G. Walker Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.
Denmark
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 192, Team Percentage: 75.
H. Holtermann Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.
M. Krause Shots: 16, Points: 41, Percentage: 64.
M. Noergaard Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.
K. Wiksten Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.
