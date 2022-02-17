Canada 10, Denmark 4 Canada 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 0 0 — 10 Denmark 0 0…

Canada 10, Denmark 4

Canada 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 0 0 — 10 Denmark 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 — 4

Canada

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 191, Team Percentage: 75.

J. Jones Shots: 16, Points: 47, Percentage: 73.

K. Lawes Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

D. McEwen Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.

J. Peterman Shots: 16, Points: 37, Percentage: 58.

Denmark

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 171, Team Percentage: 67.

M. Dupont Shots: 16, Points: 36, Percentage: 56.

D. Dupont Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.

M. Halse Shots: 16, Points: 39, Percentage: 61.

M. Larsen Shots: 10, Points: 33, Percentage: 83.

J. Lander Shots: 6, Points: 20, Percentage: 83.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.