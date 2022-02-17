OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | US men's curling reach semis | Top photos
Home » Sports » Canada 10, Denmark 4

Canada 10, Denmark 4

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 3:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Canada 10, Denmark 4

Canada 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 0 0 10
Denmark 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 4

Canada

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 191, Team Percentage: 75.

J. Jones Shots: 16, Points: 47, Percentage: 73.

K. Lawes Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

D. McEwen Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.

J. Peterman Shots: 16, Points: 37, Percentage: 58.

Denmark

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 171, Team Percentage: 67.

M. Dupont Shots: 16, Points: 36, Percentage: 56.

D. Dupont Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.

M. Halse Shots: 16, Points: 39, Percentage: 61.

M. Larsen Shots: 10, Points: 33, Percentage: 83.

J. Lander Shots: 6, Points: 20, Percentage: 83.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up