Caden Clark loaned back to NY Red Bulls by RB Leipzig

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 4:43 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Clark’s switch to RB Leipzig is being delayed.

The 18-year-old American midfielder was loaned to the New York Red Bulls for the 2022 Major League Soccer season on Wednesday by sister club RB Leipzig, a deal that included an option to extend.

Clark signed with the German club in June, agreeing to a contract through 2024, then was loaned back to the MLS team through the rest of the 2021 season.

Jesse Marsch was New York’s coach from 2015-18 and was Leipzig’s coach from the start of the 2021-22 season until he was fired in December.

