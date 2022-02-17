Britain 9, ROC 4 Britain 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 4 — 9 ROC 0 0…

Britain 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 4 — 9 ROC 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 — 4

Britain

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 215, Team Percentage: 75.

J. Dodds Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

H. Duff Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

E. Muirhead Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.

V. Wright Shots: 18, Points: 49, Percentage: 68.

ROC

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 219, Team Percentage: 76.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

J. Portunova Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

