OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | US men's curling reach semis | Top photos
Home » Sports » Britain 9, ROC 4

Britain 9, ROC 4

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 3:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Britain 9, ROC 4

Britain 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 4 9
ROC 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 4

Britain

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 215, Team Percentage: 75.

J. Dodds Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

H. Duff Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

E. Muirhead Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.

V. Wright Shots: 18, Points: 49, Percentage: 68.

ROC

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 219, Team Percentage: 76.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

J. Portunova Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up