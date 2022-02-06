Britain 8, United States 4

OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 9:55 PM

Britain 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 8
United States 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 4

Britain

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 146, Team Percentage: 91.

B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: 90, Percentage: 94.

J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 112, Team Percentage: 70.

C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: 69, Percentage: 72.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

