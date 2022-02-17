Britain 8, United States 4
|Britain
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—
|8
|United States
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|4
Britain
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 288, Team Percentage: 90.
G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
H. McMillan Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.
B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
United States
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 81.
M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
J. Shuster Shots: 19, Points: 66, Percentage: 87.
