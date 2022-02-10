Britain 8, Sweden 2 Britain 0 0 1 0 4 1 0 2 0 0 — 8 Sweden 0 0…

Britain 8, Sweden 2

Britain 0 0 1 0 4 1 0 2 0 0 — 8 Sweden 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2

Britain

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 188, Team Percentage: 84.

J. Dodds Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.

H. Duff Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.

E. Muirhead Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.

V. Wright Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.

Sweden

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 189, Team Percentage: 84.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.

S. Mabergs Shots: 14, Points: 54, Percentage: 96.

S. McManus Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

