Britain 8, ROC 6

Britain 3 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 — 8 ROC 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 2 — 6

Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 96.

B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 95.

H. McMillan Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 94.

B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

ROC

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

S. Glukhov Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.

A. Kalalb Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 100.

E. Klimov Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 79.

D. Mironov Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 58.

