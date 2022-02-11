Britain 8, Norway 3
|Britain
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|8
|Norway
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|3
Britain
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 203, Team Percentage: 91.
G. Hardie Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.
B. Lammie Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.
H. McMillan Shots: 14, Points: 55, Percentage: 98.
B. Mouat Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.
Norway
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 201, Team Percentage: 90.
M. Hoeiberg Shots: 14, Points: 52, Percentage: 93.
T. Nergaard Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.
M. Vaagberg Shots: 14, Points: 55, Percentage: 98.
S. Walstad Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.
