Britain 8, Norway 3

Britain 1 0 0 2 2 0 3 0 0 0 — 8 Norway 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3

Britain

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 203, Team Percentage: 91.

G. Hardie Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.

B. Lammie Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.

H. McMillan Shots: 14, Points: 55, Percentage: 98.

B. Mouat Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.

Norway

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 201, Team Percentage: 90.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 14, Points: 52, Percentage: 93.

T. Nergaard Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 14, Points: 55, Percentage: 98.

S. Walstad Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.

