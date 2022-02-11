OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Britain 8, Norway 3

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 9:13 AM

Britain 1 0 0 2 2 0 3 0 0 0 8
Norway 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 3

Britain

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 203, Team Percentage: 91.

G. Hardie Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.

B. Lammie Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.

H. McMillan Shots: 14, Points: 55, Percentage: 98.

B. Mouat Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.

Norway

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 201, Team Percentage: 90.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 14, Points: 52, Percentage: 93.

T. Nergaard Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 14, Points: 55, Percentage: 98.

S. Walstad Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.

