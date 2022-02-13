Britain 8, Denmark 2 Britain 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 0 — 8 Denmark 0 0…

Britain 8, Denmark 2

Britain 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 0 — 8 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2

Britain

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 224, Team Percentage: 88.

G. Hardie Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

B. Lammie Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

H. McMillan Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.

B. Mouat Shots: 16, Points: 60, Percentage: 94.

Denmark

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 201, Team Percentage: 79.

H. Holtermann Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.

M. Krause Shots: 16, Points: 42, Percentage: 66.

M. Noergaard Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 75.

K. Wiksten Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

